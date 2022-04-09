Amritsar boy Rishabh Chaturvedi all set for finale of India’s Got Talent

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

Rishabh Chaturvedi is not new to reality shows, given his past appearances in singing reality shows with his family, The Chaturvedi Family. His parents Meenu and Anuj Chaturvedi are professional singers, who are also his mentors. He first appeared on a reality show Vaar Parivaar at the age of nine along with his family and later participated in a singing reality show, Voice Of India- Chhote Ustaad and The Voice.

Currently, the 27-year-old had an impressive run at India’s Got Talent and has been getting rave reviews from some of the star guests on the show, including Jackie Shroff and Tina Ahuja, Govinda’s daughter.

With all the applause his singing has been getting on the show, Rishabh, who was on a three-day visit to Amritsar, said, “Still feels the jitters every time I have to perform on the show. Of Course, I feel the stress before every performance. It’s true that I have previously been on reality shows, but they were all singing reality shows. India’s Got Talent has such myriad, skilled acts that it’s different and difficult to compare and compete. Every time I got out there to perform, I try to do something novel, different and go beyond my comfort zone. It’s not just about singing but bringing more to the stage,” he shares.

What has worked for him though, is his own method to get into the mood of the song he would perform before going on the stage. “So, just to immerse myself completely into the performance, I try to feel the mood of the song that I am performing. So, if it’s a happy, peppy number, I laugh and enjoy myself an hour before the performance and if it’s a somber, sad song, I try to be in that solitude state. It’s worked till date,” he shared.

Here to perform with an open heart and mind, Rishabh said his favourite acts on the show is the beatbox-instrumental artiste duo Divyansh and Manuraj. “They are amazing and I consider them as my brothers. Their talent is just inspiring,” he said. Win or lose, Rishabh shared that he is done with reality shows after India’s Got Talent. “I have had my share of reality shows for this lifetime. I would really want to work on creating my brand of music, independent music for now. Maybe later I would also be open to playback singing.”