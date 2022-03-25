Amritsar: BSF team seizes 2.9-kg heroin near India-Pakistan border

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The BSF on Thursday seized heroin weighing 2.9 kg from near the India-Pakistan border in the Amritsar sector. According to information, one packet of contraband suspected to be heroin (2.940 kg) was concealed in a white sack having grass and recovered from village Daoke Border outpost. A farmer and his labour were also reportedly detained for questioning. They were returning from their farm land, located beyond the border fence, when the contraband was recovered. TNS

Cyclist wins three medals

Amritsar: A city-based cyclist Amarjeet Singh has won three medals at the All-India Inter Railways Cycling Championship. Amarjit is an international-level cyclist, who has previously won gold at National Track Cycling Championships, 2021, and Asian and world cycling events. This is his second consecutive win at a national-level championship this year. Amarjeet won two golds and bronze one and was also declared the best cyclist for the tournament. The 27-year old athlete has been training at the GNDU velodrome for the Asian Championships, scheduled to be held in April. TNS

Tax defaulters’ properties sealed

Amritsar: The Municipal Corporation sealed 33 shops and five wine shops in Chheharta. A team of MC employees led by Sushant Bhatia, secretary, MC, visited a number of defaulters and collected tax. The MC teams sealed the properties of defaulters who denied paying tax on the spot. Inspectors Ravinder Satinder Singh, clerk Tejbir also participated in the operation. “Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu and MC Commissioner Sandip Rishi directed to take strict action on property tax defaulters. We will continue with the drive,” Bhatia said. TNS

Media fest at DAV College today

Amritsar: The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, DAV College, will be hosting a day-long media fest ‘Media Holics’ on Friday. The fest will have multiple activities like photography competitions, slogan writing, film-making contest, ad, poster-making and other competitions, where students will participate from various colleges. ADC Dr Ruhi Tugg will be the chief guest. TNS

Finance firm staffer robbed

Tarn Taran: Two armed persons robbed an employee of a private finance company at gunpoint in the border area on Wednesday. Victim Rajwinder Singh said he was proceeding towards Jhugian Peer Bakhash village on his motorcycle, when two bike-borne masked robbers stopped his motorcycle on the way. They robbed Rs3,550 cash that he had collected as loan instalment for the company at gunpoint from him. A case under Sections 379-B (2), 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered, said ASI Kulwinder Singh, Investigating Officer.