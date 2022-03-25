Amritsar: BSF team seizes 2.9-kg heroin near India-Pakistan border

Amritsar: The BSF on Thursday seized heroin weighing 2.9 kg from near the India-Pakistan border in the Amritsar sector. According to information, one packet of contraband suspected to be heroin (2.940 kg) was concealed in a white sack having grass and recovered from village Daoke Border outpost. A farmer and his labour were also reportedly detained for questioning. They were returning from their farm land, located beyond the border fence, when the contraband was recovered. TNS
Cyclist wins three medals
Amritsar: A city-based cyclist Amarjeet Singh has won three medals at the All-India Inter Railways Cycling Championship. Amarjit is an international-level cyclist, who has previously won gold at National Track Cycling Championships, 2021, and Asian and world cycling events. This is his second consecutive win at a national-level championship this year. Amarjeet won two golds and bronze one and was also declared the best cyclist for the tournament. The 27-year old athlete has been training at the GNDU velodrome for the Asian Championships, scheduled to be held in April. TNS
Tax defaulters’ properties sealed
Amritsar: The Municipal Corporation sealed 33 shops and five wine shops in Chheharta. A team of MC employees led by Sushant Bhatia, secretary, MC, visited a number of defaulters and collected tax. The MC teams sealed the properties of defaulters who denied paying tax on the spot. Inspectors Ravinder Satinder Singh, clerk Tejbir also participated in the operation. “Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu and MC Commissioner Sandip Rishi directed to take strict action on property tax defaulters. We will continue with the drive,” Bhatia said. TNS
Media fest at DAV College today
Amritsar: The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, DAV College, will be hosting a day-long media fest ‘Media Holics’ on Friday. The fest will have multiple activities like photography competitions, slogan writing, film-making contest, ad, poster-making and other competitions, where students will participate from various colleges. ADC Dr Ruhi Tugg will be the chief guest. TNS
Finance firm staffer robbed
Tarn Taran: Two armed persons robbed an employee of a private finance company at gunpoint in the border area on Wednesday. Victim Rajwinder Singh said he was proceeding towards Jhugian Peer Bakhash village on his motorcycle, when two bike-borne masked robbers stopped his motorcycle on the way. They robbed Rs3,550 cash that he had collected as loan instalment for the company at gunpoint from him. A case under Sections 379-B (2), 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered, said ASI Kulwinder Singh, Investigating Officer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...