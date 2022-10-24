Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal sweeps Darbar Sahib road to drive point home

Amritsar, October 23
On the eve of Diwali, Amritsar Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal accompanied by the MLA of the Central constituency Dr Ajay Gupta and the district administration officials cleaned the Heritage Street, main road leading to Darbar Sahib here today. Keeping in mind the arrival of the Sangat to pay homage to Darbar Sahib, Dahliwal himself picked up the garbage scattered in the street and inspired people to keep the city clean.
Speaking on the occasion, Dhaliwal said keeping the city clean was not only the job of MC employees, but also the duty of all of us. He said if we all disposed our waste in the dustbin, the work will be easy and the city will also remain clean.
He said no vendor would be allowed to stand in the Heritage Street. Municipal Corporation (MC) officials were asked to issue notices to the illegal occupants and seize their goods. The minister asked to issue challans to the shopkeepers ignoring cleanliness guidelines. The traffic police officers were told to ensure that no autos and e-rickshaws were parked in the Heritage Street. “Lakhs of devotees from all over the country come to pay obeisance at Shri Darbar Sahib every day, illegal encroachments and dirt tarnish the image of the Holy City among visitors”, said Dhaliwal.
He said in order to manage the traffic of the city in a smooth manner, they were planning parking spaces.
