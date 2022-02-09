Amritsar city mourns 'Bheem' aka Pravin Sobti's death

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

Actor Pravin Kumar Sobti, who shot to fame after playing the character of ‘Bheem’ in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, died at his home in Delhi after suffering a heart attack. He was 75.

Born in Sarhali village of the district in 1947, Praveen was an alumnus of the historic Khalsa College and studied Bachelor of Arts (BA) from here in 1965-67. Hailing from a humble family, Pravin was a kabbadi player and later polished his sporting skills at the Khalsa College.

He used to participate in discus throw, shot put and hammer throw creating new records in the Panjab University Annual Athletics Meet in 1966-67. He used to live in Nabha hostel on the campus and was a star attraction even during his college days. — Dr Mehal Singh, Principal, Khalsa College

His photograph as an alumnus adorns the walls of the photo gallery at the Khalsa College. Sharing his early days as an athlete, Dr Mehal Singh, Principal, Khalsa College, said: “He used to participate in discus throw, shot put and hammer throw creating new records in the Panjab University Annual Athletics Meet in 1966-67. He used to live in Nabha hostel on the campus and was a star attraction even during his college days. He was a well-built person and used to take more interest in sports rather than academics. Even today, our college’s budding sports stars are given his example,” he said.

Pravin clinched gold in discus throw and bronze medal in hammer throw in the Asian Games at Bangkok in 1966. He also bagged a gold medal and silver medal at Bangkok Asian Games in 1970 and at Tehran Asian Games in 1974. He participated in the 1968 and 1972 Olympics apart from participating in the Commonwealth Games held at Kingston (Jamaica) in 1966.

He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1967 and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award in 1979 for his brilliant achievements in sports. He also worked as a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF). He also starred in many films, but the role of ‘Bheem’ in Mahabharat made him a household name.

Pravin was planning to attend the alumni meet of the college last year, but his health deteriorated and he could not come to his alma mater.

Pravin’s family moved from the city when he was offered a role in Mahabharat. Surinder Kochchar, a city-based historian, who has family connection with Sobti, said their family moved from Amritsar after Pravin started working in films. “My father was his first cousin and we used to meet him occasionally on family weddings and functions. Their family used to run a plastic business in Delhi. He will be remembered for his contribution in sports,” he said.