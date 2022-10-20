Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj, Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, along with a team of the Estate Wing and the Health Wing, cracked a whip on encroachments, illegal occupants and those spreading filth in the city.

The Commissioner, along with a team, took a round of the Heritage Street to Sikandri Gate yesterday evening. He found a large number of encroachments on the Heritage Street. The official also noticed scrap dealers spreading goods in the parking area and poor sanitation arrangements in the Kesari Bagh area.

Keep Heritage Street clean MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj also visited some markets in the city on Wednesday. He directed officials to keep the Heritage Street clean and free from encroachment.

A team of the Estate Wing, led by Estate Officer Dharmendrajit Singh, seized a large number of goods. Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, along with his team, issued challans for violation of single-use plastic and poor hygiene. Illegal encroachments were removed and goods were confiscated on the Heritage Street.

Kumar Saurabh Raj appealed to shopkeepers on the Heritage Street that devotees from across the country and abroad come here daily to pay obeisance at the Darbar Sahib. Illegal encroachment and filth outside the shops, especially food joints, present a dirty picture to the visitors.

“Even after repeated action by the MC, illegal occupation starts again, especially in the evening. The civic body will now take strict action against the violators,” said Commissioner.

The Commissioner also visited some markets in the city today. Regarding the construction of some buildings on the Heritage Street, the Commissioner asked Municipal Town Planner Meherban Singh to check whether approval has been taken from the MC for the construction of these buildings or not. If approval was not taken, take action against them immediately. The Commissioner also directed officials to keep the Heritage Street clean and free from encroachment.

Kumar Saurabh Raj also inspected the IDH market and the vegetable market of Rambagh area. He asked officials to take action against illegal occupation outside shops and issue notices to shopkeepers for permanent illegal encroachments in balconies.

The Health Wing issued challans to those violating single-use plastic ban and spreading filth. A total of 17 shopkeepers were challaned and single-use plastic was confiscating on the spot.