Amritsar Civic body adopts unified complaint redressal system

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 10

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has adopted a unified complaint redressal system. Now, complaints coming from various channels including e-sewa app of the Punjab Government, official e-mails, by post, toll-free number and complaint counter would be registered on one system. All complaints would be uploaded on the e-sewa app for time-bound redressal.

MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh said: “The employees have been deployed to upload all complaints received through various channels on the e-sewa app. The head of the department of all MC wings will be deployed as nodal officers on the complaint redressal unit. The complaints will be monitored by MC Commissioner on a daily basis.”

The MC has received more than 1,600 complaints since March 20. The officials claimed that the staff were trying to address the issues within 24 hours. In case of any emergency, some complaints are being addressed without any delay.

“Service-related complaints are being addressed within 24 hours. Earlier, the MC didn’t respond to the complainant about the status of complaint. Now, we have adopted a mechanism that the complainant will get an SMS on his mobile about the status and redressal of complaint. In case the complainant is not satisfied with the service, the MC officials will cross-check with the complainant. These efforts are being made to improve the complaint redressal system,” the Joint Commissioner said.

Water, sewer connection of defaulters disconnected

The Municipal Corporation initiated a drive to disconnect connections of defaulters to collect water and sewer bills. On Friday, the zonal teams of the MC along with the field staff visited several commercial establishments to recover the water and sewer bills. A team led by MC secretary Sushant Bhatia disconnected the connections of two major commercial units. Around 10 commercial units paid their dues after the visit of the MC team. The MC officials claimed that the drive to disconnect water connections would continue.