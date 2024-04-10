Amritsar Civic body gives a facelift to Majitha Road; removes garbage dumps, construction debris

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

Separate teams of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) led by Commissioner Harpreet Singh launched a drive ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ from SSSS Chowk on Majitha Road today.

Staff of the civil, operation and maintenance (O&M), sanitation, streetlight and horticulture wings participated in the drive. The campaign has been launched to clear both sides of main Majitha Road.

Commissioner Harpreet Singh said a schedule had been prepared to give a facelift to all main roads of the city falling under various zones. Last week, a joint drive was launched by the MC in the south zone of the city. Likewise today, a joint drive of different wings was launched from SSSS Chowk to Majitha Road to bypass road in the north zone. Main Majitha road is the most populated stretch of the city on which many shopping complexes, hotels, eateries, shops and hospitals are located. Most residential colonies fall under this area.

During the drive, garbage dumps and construction and demolition debris were removed with the help of ditch machines, trucks and tractor-trailers from SSSS Chowk, Ghalamala Chowk and from the road heading from Khandewala Chowk to Mai Bagho College. Horticulture staff removed wild grass on the central verge of Majitha Road. All defunct streetlights were repaired. Sanitation staff cleared heaps of garbage and construction debris.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.