Amritsar Civic body invites objections for ward delimitation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

After issuing of draft notification for the delimitation of the Municipal Corporation (MC) wards, the MC has called for objections and suggestions. Some political leaders and other individuals have already submitted their objections with the civic body.

The residents raised several objections about the boundaries and reservation of new wards of the civic body. The MC had issued a draft notification about proposing delimitation of wards of Amritsar Municipal Corporation for the purpose of holding due elections of general house on April 12.

Most of the objections are about the numbering of wards and reservation of wards for women candidates.

Many former councillors say that an odd-and-even formula for woman reservation has not been adopted fairly. There are some objections regarding the reservation of SC wards. Now several former councillor and local leaders would not be able to contest elections.

A local resident, Parbodh Bali, sent a legal notice to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Punjab and the Principal Secretary of the Department of Local Bodies, alleging inappropriate description of boundaries of wards.

Bali said, “No plan or map of geographical boundaries of wards is attached with the draft notification and only a vague and complicated description of the boundaries by the names of localities, roads and streets is given in the draft proposal. A common voter of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation cannot understand the draft and ward limits. I have issued a notice for the rectification of the draft notification.”