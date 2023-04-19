Amritsar Civic body invites objections for ward delimitation

Amritsar, April 18
After issuing of draft notification for the delimitation of the Municipal Corporation (MC) wards, the MC has called for objections and suggestions. Some political leaders and other individuals have already submitted their objections with the civic body.
The residents raised several objections about the boundaries and reservation of new wards of the civic body. The MC had issued a draft notification about proposing delimitation of wards of Amritsar Municipal Corporation for the purpose of holding due elections of general house on April 12.
Most of the objections are about the numbering of wards and reservation of wards for women candidates.
Many former councillors say that an odd-and-even formula for woman reservation has not been adopted fairly. There are some objections regarding the reservation of SC wards. Now several former councillor and local leaders would not be able to contest elections.
A local resident, Parbodh Bali, sent a legal notice to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Punjab and the Principal Secretary of the Department of Local Bodies, alleging inappropriate description of boundaries of wards.
Bali said, “No plan or map of geographical boundaries of wards is attached with the draft notification and only a vague and complicated description of the boundaries by the names of localities, roads and streets is given in the draft proposal. A common voter of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation cannot understand the draft and ward limits. I have issued a notice for the rectification of the draft notification.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS
Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu
Jaishankar speaks to Saudi Arabia, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan
India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially...
Was gravity weighed, SC asks Gujarat on Bilkis case remission
Says massacre cannot be compared with single murder