Amritsar civic body Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh appointed as Smart City CEO

Amritsar, June 8
The Local Government Department appointed MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Amritsar Smart City Limited on Wednesday. Since the post of Chief Executive Officer, Amritsar, was vacant and the post of Commissioner Amritsar was also vacant, VP Singh, Principal Secretary to Government of Punjab, said Hardeep Singh, shall also work as Chief Executive Officer of Amritsar Smart City Limited in addition to his present duties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Presidential poll to take place on July 18
Counting will take place on July 21
Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...
Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages
Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...
100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided
20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...
Woman sailor complains against coach for making her 'uncomfortable'
Earlier this week, a woman rider had accused a coach, who ha...