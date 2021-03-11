Amritsar civic body Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh appointed as Smart City CEO

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

The Local Government Department appointed MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Amritsar Smart City Limited on Wednesday. Since the post of Chief Executive Officer, Amritsar, was vacant and the post of Commissioner Amritsar was also vacant, VP Singh, Principal Secretary to Government of Punjab, said Hardeep Singh, shall also work as Chief Executive Officer of Amritsar Smart City Limited in addition to his present duties.