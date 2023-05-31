Amritsar Civic Body Poll: Govt to spend Rs 12 crore on infra development

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

Upbeat after its victory in the Jalandhar lok Sabha byelection, the AAP government will spend Rs 12 crore on development works and beautification in the city with the aim of preparing for the upcoming civic body election.

The Local Government Minister, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, said the objective of the grant was to provide essential civic amenities and create a clean, pollution-free environment for residents and tourists.

The allocated funds will be used for the construction and repair of streets in different wards, as well as the painting and renovation of parks across various constituencies.

Significantly, the construction of streets in Ward No. 33, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 62, 63, and 66 will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 2.45 crore. Additionally, a sum of Rs 29.80 lakh will be spent on the repair and maintenance of streets in the south and central assembly constituencies.

To enhance the city’s aesthetics, painting and renovation projects will be carried out in parks located in the south, central, and north constituencies, with a budget of Rs 1.52 crore. As much as Rs 7.55 crore will be utilised for interlocking tiles in various streets, concrete patchwork, and road widening from sadar police station to Mother Teresa statue.

Talking to the Amritsar Tribune Dr Nijjar said he had instructed the officials responsible for the development projects to maintain the highest standards of quality and execution to achieve the desired outcomes.