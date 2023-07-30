Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 29

The advertisement wing of the municipal corporation (MC) has removed illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall, located on GT Road. Officials of the MC advertisement wing said the shopping mall was putting up brand advertisements of large size on unipoles. They said the mall owners didn’t pay tax to the MC for displaying advertisements.

Earlier, officials of the MC had instructed the mall authorities to pay tax else their advertisements would be removed.

In a notice issued by the MC Commissioner to the mall authorities, it was stated that illegal advertisement flex boards of various brands had been displayed on the façade of business establishment.

Whereas under Section 123 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and the Punjab Outdoor Advertisement Policy, 2018, no advertisement could be erected, exhibited, fixed or retained on or over any land, building, wall, boarding, frame, post or structure or on any vehicle or displayed in any manner whatsoever at any place within the city without the written permission of the Commissioner granted in accordance with byelaws made under this Act.

On July 24, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had directed the mall management to remove illegal advertisement boards and hoarding within three days from the receipt of the notice, otherwise legal action as per law would be taken and fine up to Rs 50,000 and Rs 500 on each advertisement board per day would be imposed till the continuation of the offence.

Despite receiving notice, the mall authorities did not remove advertisements. The staff of the MC removed some advertisements from facade of the shopping mall today.