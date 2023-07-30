Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Amritsar, July 29
The advertisement wing of the municipal corporation (MC) has removed illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall, located on GT Road. Officials of the MC advertisement wing said the shopping mall was putting up brand advertisements of large size on unipoles. They said the mall owners didn’t pay tax to the MC for displaying advertisements.
Earlier, officials of the MC had instructed the mall authorities to pay tax else their advertisements would be removed.
In a notice issued by the MC Commissioner to the mall authorities, it was stated that illegal advertisement flex boards of various brands had been displayed on the façade of business establishment.
Whereas under Section 123 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and the Punjab Outdoor Advertisement Policy, 2018, no advertisement could be erected, exhibited, fixed or retained on or over any land, building, wall, boarding, frame, post or structure or on any vehicle or displayed in any manner whatsoever at any place within the city without the written permission of the Commissioner granted in accordance with byelaws made under this Act.
On July 24, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had directed the mall management to remove illegal advertisement boards and hoarding within three days from the receipt of the notice, otherwise legal action as per law would be taken and fine up to Rs 50,000 and Rs 500 on each advertisement board per day would be imposed till the continuation of the offence.
Despite receiving notice, the mall authorities did not remove advertisements. The staff of the MC removed some advertisements from facade of the shopping mall today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...