Amritsar Civic body seals 16 shops of tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation intensified its drive against property tax defaulters and sealed 16 more properties in East Zone and South Zone here on Tuesday.

The MC teams led by Superintendent Pardeep Rajput and Superintendent Sunil Bhatia visited several tax defaulters, who were not paying their pending tax. Four shops and a shed were sealed near a railway crossing at Verka. A factory of paper stickers and two shops at the Focal Point were sealed by the MC for non-payment of pending tax.

One shop each of glass, hardware and gymnasium was sealed on the Tarn Taran road. Three shops at the Bhagtanwala grain water, one shop of mobiles and one shop of snacks inside Chatiwind Gate were sealed. The teams comprising Superintendents Pardeep Rajput and Sunil Bhatia and Inspectors Shiv Parshad and Satinder Singh also collected the tax from defaulters.

It is worth mentioning here that the MC initiated the sealing drive on February 20 and sealed 22 shops on the first day. Superintendent Pardeep Rajput claimed that the drive would also be carried out on the next day and no defaulter would be exempted. The MC has issued around 11,000 notices to tax defaulters and it is being expected that the property tax wing would collect Rs 50 crore till the end of this fiscal.