Complete bandh observed in Amritsar to mark Operation Bluestar anniversary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

A complete bandh was observed in the city on Monday following a strike call given to mark the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

All commercial establishments were closed. Public transport, including the BRTS buses, stayed off roads. Even the presence of auto-rickshaws was negligible on roads. Essential item stores selling vegetables and medicines, however, remained opened.

Buses stationed at the ISBT. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Normal life was crippled in the city as all establishments including shops, petrol pumps were closed. Most of the city roads wore a deserted look. An occasionally passing off vehicle often broke the monotonous silence, as people preferred staying indoors on an extremely hot summer day.

Commercial hubs of the city, including wholesale textile markets such as Katra Ahluwalia, Shastri Market, Tahli Wala Bazaar, Pratap Bazaar and nearby streets were completely closed. Similarly, stationery items’ market, Mai Sewa Wala Bazaar, jewellery market Guru Bazaar, Bhandeyan Wala Bazaar, Chaurasti Attari and Batti Hatta were closed.

Markets known for selling grains and spices such as Dal Mandi, Mishri Bazaar, Swank Mandi, Waddi Dhab, Dhab Wasti Ram, Lachchmansar Chowk and surrounding areas were also shut.

Upscale retail markets situated on Lawrence Road, the Mall, Ranjit Avenue, New Amritsar, Majitha Road, Batala Road, Putlighar and surrounding areas besides shopping malls were also shut. Filling stations were also closed.

Industrial units at industrial areas such as Focal Points on GT Road, Mehta Road, Islamabad, Chheharta and other areas of the city were also closed.

Due to the bandh call, the local railway station and Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and even the railway station wore a deserted look. Normally, these public places remain abuzz with activity with tourists coming to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple from all over the country.

Those in the hospitality sector said hotel occupancy went down as tourists preferred to stay away from the city to avoid any inconvenience.

Jawans of paramilitary forces and the Punjab Police were seen on guard. Barricades were put up at various intersections in general and on all roads leading to the Golden Temple. Later, some shops, especially eateries, however opened in the evening.

#operation bluestar