 Amritsar: Constitution Day celebrated

Amritsar: Constitution Day celebrated

Amritsar: Constitution Day celebrated

Students during an event to mark Constitution Day.



Our Correspondent

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women, celebrated Constitution Day to promote constitutional values among the faculty and the students as directed by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. Principal Pushpinder Walia, the faculty, and the students of the college took an oath to abide by the Constitution. Addressing the students, principal, Pushpinder Walia explained the meaning of Preamble and exhorted the students to follow the spirit behind it. A lecture on the importance of Constitution was delivered by Renu Bhandari, Head, Department of Political Science.

DAV College Amritsar

Department of Political Science, DAV College, celebrated the Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) today with patriotic fervour. The entire faculty, students, cadets of NCC Infantry, Air Wing and Naval Wing and the NSS Volunteers participated in the event. Principal Amardeep Gupta and the vice-principal Daizy Sharma, presided over the celebrations. Prof Surinder Kumar, head, Dept of political Science, highlighted the different phases and the stages in the making of India’s Constitution.

Govt Institute of Technology

Nehru Yuva Kendra Amritsar, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, celebrated Constitution Day at Government Institute of Technology, Hall Gate. The chief guest in this program was Jatinder Singh, assistant director of the institute. Professor Dr Nirmal Singh from Doaba College, Jalandhar, was the speaker. District Youth Officer Akanksha Mahawaria welcomed all the guests and youth. Addressing the youth, the Prof Nirmal, said the day when every citizen of the country would rise above the personal character and adopt the national character, on that day the purpose of the constitution would be fulfilled. Speech competition, quiz competition and Constitution Day drama presentation were organised during the programme.

Global Group of Institutes

‘Constitution Day’or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ was observed at the Global Group of Institutes in the presence of a large number of teachers and students in an assembly especially organised to deliberate on the history and importance of day on which the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly. The prime motive behind celebrating the day is to educate and remind the citizens of the country about the importance of Constitution and the relentless efforts of the drafting committee in framing the constitution. The participants expressed their views on the significance of independent country’s vision of having its own constitution where its own people govern themselves.

DAV Public bags 1st position

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, students Ananya Rawlley and Delisha Sood secured the first position in the third Punjab State Yogasana Sports Championship held at Sangrur. Jiya Sharma and Sana Sharma grabbed the sixth position in artistic yoga. Regional Officer Punjab Zone (A) Dr Neelam Kamra sent her felicitations and blessed the students on winning. Dr Pallavi Sethi, principal, extolled the performance of the students and appreciated their relentless efforts. She wished them success for their forthcoming competitions.

Prize Distribution at Bhavans school

Bhavans SL School celebrated its annual day function and annual prize distribution. The Chief Guest was Amritsar Deputy Commissioner, Harpreet Singh Sudan. Avinash Mahindru chairman, of the school, in his address, said that only academic grooming of the students is not enough. He also highlighted the importance of making children deeply rooted in culture by inculcating in them —values and ethics. Tns

Annual sports meet held

Tarn Taran: The two-day annual Sports meet of the Punjab Children Academy, Tarn Taran, concluded on Saturday. Principal of the Academy said there were competitions like relay race, races of 100, 400 and 800 Mt, jevline throw, shot put, long jump, high jump and other besides competitions of the teachers. The daffodil House was declared the winner Harmanpreet Singh, director of the academy gave away the prizes to the winners.

Be it individual or institutions, duties our first priority: PM Modi

Be it individual or institutions, duties our first priority: PM Modi

Need to simplify litigation process: CJI

Need to simplify litigation process: CJI

Anti-radicalism cell, UCC, jobs: BJP unveils Gujarat manifesto

Anti-radicalism cell, UCC, jobs: BJP unveils Gujarat manifesto

Delete posts glorifying guns in 72 hrs: Punjab DGP

Delete posts glorifying guns in 72 hrs: Punjab DGP

82 kids had acute kidney injury, 70 died: Gambia

82 kids had acute kidney injury, 70 died: Gambia

In fresh tweet, says don’t use Maiden syrups


Farmers’ indefinite protest begins

Farmers' indefinite protest begins

Pak drone shot down near IB

Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Traffic on Islamabad-Gawal Mandi Chowk road needs streamlining

Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Nomadic 'cat-hunters' threat to wildlife in Malwa region

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

Commuters harassed at Housing Board Chowk in Chandigarh

Two bikers run over by truck in Mohali

Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

DSGMC to back BJP in Delhi civic body elections

Anurag targets AAP on 'false' promises

More women nominees in the fray for MCD poll

Dog attacks children in lift in Noida, video surfaces

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Wait gets longer to see sugar mill functional

Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held

Markfed officer held for 'seeking' Rs 35K bribe

Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

Civic body’s C&D waste mgmt plant yet to see the light of day

Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist

Wait for RT-PCR lab gets longer

2 booked for firing from moving car

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Shortage of drivers limits Patiala health officials’ field visits

Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue

PLW Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship: RPF defeat Personnel Department team by 104 runs