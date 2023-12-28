Amritsar: Contests mark Martyrdom week

Amritsar: Students of 60 city schools participated in numerous competitions organised by the Sikh organisation, Akal Purakh Ki Fauj, under the programme “Galvakadi Char Sahibzade Naho Virsa Naho Parivar”. The programme was dedicated to the Martyrdom Week of the Sahibzadas. A turban competition, poetry competition and Bhujhangi Khalsa competition were organised on the occasion. Advocate Jaswinder Singh said the event was held to create awareness among students about the history and heritage of Sikhs. Harnoor Singh and Jodhveer Singh won the first place in senior category, Chamkaur Singh stood second and Sukhmandeep Singh secured the third position.
Khalsa college girls bring laurels
Students of Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School brought laurels by winning at the Gurmat Gyan examination. School principal Puneet Kaur Nagpal congratulated the students. The winning students were cash prizes. Among the winning students were Harmeet Kaur, who won Rs 3,100 cash prize and Prabhleen Kaur, who was given Rs 2,100.
Clothes donated for needy
The Rotaract Club of SSSS College of Commerce for Women launched “Project Warmth”. The project, aimed at fostering compassion and care within the community, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty. Contributions poured in as members donated gently used warm clothing for the needy. The donated items were distributed among the underprivileged, particularly women and children residing in Amritsar’s slum areas. College principal Navdeep Kaur lauded the efforts of students.
