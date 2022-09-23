Amritsar cops arrest kin of ‘smuggler’ Ashish Masih

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

Even as the city police have arrested a relative of an alleged cross-border smuggler and terrorist Ashish Masih, he was still out of the reach of the police.

Masih was arrested earlier this year in connection with seizure of hand grenades and tiffin bombs.

Harwinder Singh, SHO, Majitha Road police station, confirmed the arrest of Ronika, who was among 10 persons booked by the police following Masih’s escape from police custody from Dr Vidya Sagar Institute of Mental Health here on September 3. Earlier, the police had arrested his mother Venus Masih and Raja, driver of the car used for his escape in this connection.

Among others, the police had booked four Assistant Sub-Inspectors — ASIs Sukhdev Singh, Gurdev Singh, Surjit Singh and Baljinder Singh — deputed for his security. The police had booked Masih’s father Joban Masih of Gaut Pokhar village in Gurdaspur, Veena of Dalerpur village and Ritik, besides Venus Masih, Ronika and Raja. A case under Sections 223, 224, 225 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against them. Masih had three cases under the Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered against him in December 2021 and January 2022.