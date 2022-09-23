Amritsar cops arrest kin of ‘smuggler’ Ashish Masih

Amritsar, September 22
Even as the city police have arrested a relative of an alleged cross-border smuggler and terrorist Ashish Masih, he was still out of the reach of the police.
Masih was arrested earlier this year in connection with seizure of hand grenades and tiffin bombs.
Harwinder Singh, SHO, Majitha Road police station, confirmed the arrest of Ronika, who was among 10 persons booked by the police following Masih’s escape from police custody from Dr Vidya Sagar Institute of Mental Health here on September 3. Earlier, the police had arrested his mother Venus Masih and Raja, driver of the car used for his escape in this connection.
Among others, the police had booked four Assistant Sub-Inspectors — ASIs Sukhdev Singh, Gurdev Singh, Surjit Singh and Baljinder Singh — deputed for his security. The police had booked Masih’s father Joban Masih of Gaut Pokhar village in Gurdaspur, Veena of Dalerpur village and Ritik, besides Venus Masih, Ronika and Raja. A case under Sections 223, 224, 225 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against them. Masih had three cases under the Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered against him in December 2021 and January 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...