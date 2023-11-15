Amritsar Cops fail to deliver, no FIR lodged against violators of cracker rules

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 14

Though a large number of firecracker enthusiasts flouted the government orders allowing the bursting of firecrackers only for two hours, the local police have not registered even a single case for violating the orders.

The government orders had restricted the bursting of firecrackers to two hours on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm. However, a violation of the orders was witnessed in the city as high decibel noise of firecrackers could be heard till midnight on the day of Diwali.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the state government had ordered to burst firecrackers for only two hours. It was aimed at curbing air and sound pollution. However, the orders failed to bring any visible change as a celebratory mood took over environmental concerns.

Sharanjeet Singh, a local resident, said in their area, a few youngsters continued bursting crackers till 3 am of next day. “They started bursting crackers after around 11pm and continued well past midnight,” he said, adding that the local administration should have implemented the orders strictly as firecrackers caused huge air pollution.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal said, “Apart from setting up special nakas to ensure security on the festival night, we had conducted extensive patrolling in most of the city areas.” He said the police along with the local administration had appealed to the residents to adhere to the government guidelines.

The DCP said they had not received any reports regarding violation of the government orders either from the patrolling parties or local residents.