Amritsar Cops raid gangster’s home, seize weapons, cash & SUV

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

The Amritsar Rural police have seized weapons and alleged drug proceeds from the residence of a notorious gangster Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa.

He along with his accomplice Gursharanjit Singh, a resident of Patti Mansoor di at Gurmti Khurd village in Jaiton (Faridkot) escaped from the house, just minutes before the police team raided his house located at Rumana Chak village. The two gangster it seems caught the wind of the police raid.

Manoj Thakur SP (D) said the Majitha police got a tip-off that Jagroop and Gursharanjit used to supply drugs in their black Scorpio. They also have some illegal weapons which could be recovered if the police team raids his house immediately.

Following this, the police registered a case under Sections 21-27A-61-85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act against them and a team headed by SHO Majitha Harsandeep Singh raided Jagroop’s house. The police seized a pistol with eight bullets, a revolver with 23 live rounds, Rs 4.92 lakh and an SUV (Scorpio) from the house.

Thakur said Roopa was a category-B gangster having around 17 cases of different nature against him. Similarly, Gursharan also had over 12 criminal cases against him. He said raids were on at the suspected hideouts of the two gangsters.