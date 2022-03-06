Amritsar Cops tighten noose around traffic violators

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

The police have tightened the noose around commuters found plying vehicles in the lanes exclusively made for running of Metro buses under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).

Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill informed this during his recent meeting with general manager of the BRTS. It was brought to notice that plying vehicles in the BRTS lane was not only laced with chances of road mishaps, but it also often leads to delay in the bus service.

He said the average service of the BRTS is around 2 minutes, but it often gets delayed due to plying of normal vehicular traffic inside the BRTS lane. He said the general manager has sought the police intervention following which the traffic cops were asked to challan those who violate the norm in order to ensure smooth running of BRTS buses. On Friday, around 20 commuters were challaned for the violation.

He urged people not to violate the norms and obey traffic rules. He said if anybody was found flouting the norms, they would have to face stringent action. He said an FIR could also be registered under sections 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019. —