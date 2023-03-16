Amritsar crush Ferozepur in cricket tourney

Amritsar, March 15
Riding on a ton scored by Sumit Sharma, Amritsar cricket team defeated Ferozepur by innings and 235 runs in the Punjab inter-district U-25 cricket tournament played here on Wednesday.
Closely following Sumit were his teammates Salil Arora 95, Akash Sandhu 71, Arjun 52. They were supported by their team bowler Dipanshu Caddha who scalped seven wickets for 18 runs, restricting the batting order of the visitors.
The hosts were 412 for seven in 79 overs. The visitors were all out at 108 in the first innings and were bundled out at 69 in the second innings.
