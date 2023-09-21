 Amritsar: Cultrual event at GNDU : The Tribune India

Amritsar: Cultrual event at GNDU

Amritsar: Cultrual event at GNDU

Students during a cultural festival at GNDU. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A cultural programme ‘Cultural Diversity through Excellence in Music and Dance’ was organised in Dasmesh Auditorium of the Guru Nanak Dev University. This colourful event was organised by university in association with Guru Nanak College, Dhanbad, Jharkhand. A large number of students, presented dances included tribal folk dance and music of Jharkhand, Bhojpuri folk music and dance and Punjabi folk music and dance. Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean Student’s Welfare presided over Dr D S Grewal, Secretary, Guru Nanak College, Dhanbad, introduced the theme of the event.

Oath-taking ceremony organised

SSSS Khalsa Senior Secondary School organised an ‘Oath-Taking Ceremony’, considering the campaign ’Swachhta Di Sewa’ from September 15 to October 2, 2023, being celebrated by the District education office Amritsar. The Students and faculty members vowed to keep their school and surroundings neat and clean to encourage the spirit of cleanliness among themselves and everyone around them. Director of the institution Jagdish Singh, especially joined the protocol and encouraged all and sundry to fulfil the oath taken by them.

Drive against substance abuse

Amidst the pressing concern about the ever increasing incidents about substance abuse, unregulated medicinal usage and related side effects, city-based doctors and the local Spring Dale Senior School teamed up to launch a sensitisation campaign. It was an occasion when the nation is celebrating The National Pharmacovigilance Week organised by Pharmacopoeia Commission, Ghaziabad from September 17-23. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said a team of doctors under the stewardship of Dr Inderpal Singh Grover, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Government Medical College, Amritsar, arrived in Spring Dale Senior School to make students aware about the side effects of medicines. “During the interactive session, students were made aware of various areas where they can complain against it, “ said Sandhu.

First aid training workshop

Bhai Kanhaiya Ji social service club of Goodwill International school organised a special training programme on First Aid to make them aware about the need and importance of timely help to victim of accidents and other natural and unnatural incidents. The main motto of the training programme was “Your timely action can save a life”. “First Aid and Safety” manual issued by the CBSE. A basic training was conducted for classes VI, VII & VII by Pawanpreet Singh patron of the club under the guidance of Principal Amandeep Singh. The training students were divided into four teams with their team leaders. Firstly, demo of four teams were conducted. After demonstration, First aid and safety competition was also held. Lakshdeep Singh, who led B team of class VII was adjudged as best team.

Mandeep aces in MSc Chemistry

Mandeep Kaur, a student of second semester of MSc Chemistry of DAV College, Amritsar, has secured first position in the district by getting 360 marks out of 450, said Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. On reaching the college, principal and faculty members welcomed Mandeep Kaur and applauded the hard work and efforts of the Chemistry Department. The Principal added, “I would like to congratulate the student and thank his family for their support”.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #Jharkhand

