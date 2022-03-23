Amritsar: Datar held for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

Jatinder Singh, alias Judge, a resident of an area near Guru Nanaksar Gurdwara in Verka was shot at by two persons in Verka here on Monday. He was injured and rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment.

The police have booked and nabbed the prime suspect in the firing, identified as Sharanjit Singh, alias Sunny Datar, of Bille Wala Chowk under the Mohkampura police here on the charge of murder bid. The police said raids were on to nab his accomplice Sarabjit Singh of the same locality.

Judge said he, along with his brother Maninder Singh and some other persons of the area, including Kuldeep Singh Tinku, and Amandeep Singh, aka Mani, were present near Babe Bhaje Da Dera in Preet Nagar locality. He said Datar along with five unidentified persons came on three bikes and asked for him.

He said when he replied that he was Judge, they attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He received injury on the head. He said the accused (Sharanjit) took out a pistol and fired two gun shots which hit his left leg. He said as he shouted, the accused fled while threatening to kill him. He said his brother got him admitted to GNDH.

Abhimanyu Rana, ACP (East), said the police reached the spot and the hospital and recorded the statement of the victim. A case under Sections 307, 336, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against Datar and others.

He said raids were conducted and Datar was held from Mohkampura within 24 hours.