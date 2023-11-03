Amritsar: DAV College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: In an effort to combat corruption and promote a culture of honesty and integrity, DAV College Amritsar observed Vigilance Awareness Week, 2023, with the theme ‘Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation’. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta, who administered the integrity pledge to staff and students of the college said, “It is celebrated every year in accordance with the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission as it serves as a crucial tool to enhance public awareness about the perils of corruption and mobilise a commitment to eradicate it.” Gupta said that the main objective of organising such events is to take a commitment for leading from the front in eradicating the menace of the corruption and in maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and good governance. Throughout the week, DAV planned a myriad of activities, including essay writing, capacity building programmes, quizzes, debates and seminars to engage both staff and students in raising awareness about the effects of corruption.

Spring Dale school

Spring Dale team participating in District Gatka tournament won accolades for their performance during the event. Sharing the information, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society said that having won the School District Gatka Tournaments, students —Parnaaz Kaur, Ekteshwar Singh, Vanshrah Singh Sandhu, Manrajbir Singh Dhillon and Nishan Naunidh Singh Sekhon —have made their way into the School State tournaments to be held in Muktsar in December. School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that Gatka and other such traditional combat arts require a focused effort and consistent training to master the skills. Sharma added that these enthusiasts are provided special training in the school, under the supervision of trainers.

Goodwill International School

Book Readers club of Goodwill International School organised a ‘Literary Utsav’ in memory of renowned Punjabi poet Bhai Veer Singh. Inter-class competitions of short story writing, poetry writing, folk singing and paragraph writing on books and newspaper reading were conducted. The winners declared were —Arshdeep Kaur of class 8th in poem writing, Gurwinder Singh of 8th class in short story writing, Rajwinder Kaur of class 6th in folk singing and Manpreet Kaur of class 9th. Gurdial Singh, former Secretary of Red Cross presided over the event and impressed upon the teachers and students to make reading a habit. Principal Amandeep Singh appreciated Ramandeep Kaur, patron of the club and all the participants. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur distributed merit certificates to the winners.

Khalsa College

Students of Khalsa College have won the first position and captured the trophy in the Inter-College Basketball Championship organised by Guru Nanak Dev University. The university campus stood second and SSM Dinanagar stood third in the competition. Principal Dr Mehal Singh congratulated the winning team and said that the students —Jaspreet Sandhu, Aryan, Nakulveer Gautam and Harsimranjeet Singh— have been selected for the inter-university competition to be held in Gurgaon from November 2 to 8. Head of Physical Education Department, Dr Daljit Singh congratulated the staff members, players and their parents and said that he is hopeful that the players will perform well in the future as well.