Amritsar: DAV College holds bridge course

Amritsar: The Postgraduate Department of Economics at DAV College organised a bridge course in Economics, designed to provide a comprehensive foundation for the students of BBA/BA/BSc (Eco), who wish to enhance their understanding of economic principles and applications. Principal Amardeep Gupta shared that the course was tailored to bridge the gap for those transitioning from different academic backgrounds into the field of economics or for those aiming to refresh their knowledge. Principal Gupta also said the course was free of charge and aimed to productively utilise the time of students for the preparation of coming semesters. HOD Economics Department Kamal Kishore and coordinator of the course Manish Kapoor said the Course offered an intensive curriculum that covered key economic theories, principles and analytical tools. The programme was structured to equip participants with the skills required to understand and analyse economic issues at both micro and macro levels.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals of Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled
The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...
Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure
Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis