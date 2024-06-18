Amritsar: DAV College holds bridge course

Amritsar: The Postgraduate Department of Economics at DAV College organised a bridge course in Economics, designed to provide a comprehensive foundation for the students of BBA/BA/BSc (Eco), who wish to enhance their understanding of economic principles and applications. Principal Amardeep Gupta shared that the course was tailored to bridge the gap for those transitioning from different academic backgrounds into the field of economics or for those aiming to refresh their knowledge. Principal Gupta also said the course was free of charge and aimed to productively utilise the time of students for the preparation of coming semesters. HOD Economics Department Kamal Kishore and coordinator of the course Manish Kapoor said the Course offered an intensive curriculum that covered key economic theories, principles and analytical tools. The programme was structured to equip participants with the skills required to understand and analyse economic issues at both micro and macro levels.

