Amritsar: DAV College hosts Media-Holics

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

The PG Department of Mass Communication and Video Production organised a one-day Media-Holics in which students of various schools from city participated. The main objective of the event was to find out hidden talent among students so that they can successfully choose the most suited platform for them in the years to come. The event was organised in association with YVace Institute and media partner The Tribune.

While speaking on the occasion, Vice Principal Prof Rajnesh Popi stresses upon the importance of such events in student’s life. He said such kind of events shape and sharpens the skills of the students which ultimately help them to pursue a bright career in media industry. “After Covid it becomes necessary for all the schools and colleges to organise such events so that students feel connected and stay active,” he said.

There were a total of nine categories in the festival against, which students competed including Radio Jockey, Photography, Ad Mad, Film Making, Mimicry, Caption Writing, Mobile Film Making and Choreography. Dr Ruhee Dugg, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, was the chief guest and Mukesh Vohra, Director was the Guest of Honor during the event.

As many as 200 students from different schools participated with full enthusiasm. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ruhee Dugg appreciated the efforts of the PG Department of Mass Communication for taking initiative to organise such talent fests that provides students with platforms to perform. Prof Sandeep Kumar Coordinator, of the department congratulated all the participants and said the department regularly organised such kind of events in order to provide a platform to the students to exhibit their talent. Among the experts were Aman Arora, Choreographer, RJ Rabia from Mirchi, Prof Samriti, Prof Ritu, Lovedeep Sohal, photographer and Prof Pawan kumar, Spring Dale School were the all who graced the occasion. —