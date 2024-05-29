Amritsar: DAV observes Biodiversity Day

Amritsar: The Departments of Biotechnology, Botany and Zoology of DAV College, Amritsar, celebrated International Day of Biological Diversity and World Environment Day, in collaboration with Punjab Biodiversity Board and supported by the National Biodiversity Authority and the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology.A session on the topic “Biotechnology catalyses Biodiversity to Boost Bioeconomy” - by Prof Pratap Kumar Pati, Head Department of Biotechnology, Head, Department of Agriculture, Coordinator of “GNDU-Incubation Centre” was held. In rangoli competition, the first prize was given to Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, Police DAV Public School, Amritsar, won the second prize and DAV International School won the third prize. In slogan writing, MK DAV Public School, Nestha Attari bagged first prize, SSSS Modern School, Amritsar, got second and DAV Public school and DAV International School got third prizes.

Discussion on teaching challenges

A discussion program on the problems of service-oriented teachers was organised in Khalsa College of Education, GT Road with the help of the state government (District and Block Mentor). Principal Khushvinder Kumar said in the context of the new education policy, the solution to the problems arising in the current education system is possible with the mutual cooperation of educational institutions of different levels.

Maa Boli preservation series begins

The Dharam Prachar Committee of CKD in support of Baba Deep Singh Federation on Tuesday held a maa boli promotional event at Sri Guru Harikrishan Public School, Majitha Road Bypass. Eminent Punjabi scholar Dr Satish Verma, former head, Punjabi Department, Punjabi University; Jasbir Singh Saber, former head Guru Nanak Studies Department, Guru Nanak Dev University; Dr Manjinder Singh, head, School of Punjabi Studies, Guru Nanak Dev University, participated as speakers. Dr Satish gave a detailed explanation about the progress of Punjabi, while Dr. Jasbir Singh Saber said that we should begin the preservation of Punjabi language from our homes by always talking to our family in Punjabi. Sufi singer Bir Singh enchanted the audience by singing songs in his melodious voice at the culmination fo event.

Bazm-e-Qawwali organised

Bhavna’s Kala Kendra under the management of Bhavan S L Public School hosted Bazm-e-Qawwali where the musical team of Bhavan SL Public School presented qawalis. Sudarshan Kapoor, Chairman, BBK DAV College for Women, and Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, president, Indian Academy of Fine Arts, graced the programme as guests of honour. Chief Guest Dr Arvinder Singh Chamak, Indian Academy of Fine Arts, Amritsar, thanked Chairman Avinash Mahendru and Director Principal Dr. Anita Bhalla for this opportunity and also congratulated them for preserving the rich Indian culture among the students.

