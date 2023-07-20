Amritsar: DAV students shine in BCom results

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The student of BCom semester VI of local DAV College has brought laurels to the institution by getting first position in district in BCom results. Navpreet Singh scored 1731 marks out of 2100. Sahil Rajput of the same college has bagged third position in the district. Principal Amardeep Gupta said 16 students have passed the examination with distinction. Gupta felicitated the staff and students for good result. Prof Ullas Chopra and Prof Vikas Behal were also present on the occasion.

CKD organises kirtan darbar

To mark the Parkash Purab of eighth Guru Harkrishan Sahib, a kirtan darbar was organised by the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) Charitable Society on the premises of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen. Sec. School, GT Road. The school was beautifully decorated with flowers, buntings and confetti and attractively illuminated with colourful lighting giving it a carnival like look of colour, faith and festivities. The pious saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was brought to Darbar Hall by CKD president Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar under the canopy of floral shower. Famous exponents of Sikh religion,Bhai Guriqbal Singh, Bhai HarjotSingh, Bhai Ravinder Singh (Hazoori Ragi Sri Darbar Sahib), and others performed the kirtan. The eminent personalities present in kirtan darbar included Jathedar Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, singh sahib Giani Sultan Singh, Granthi Sri Harimandir Sahib, and others who were honoured by the CKD management for their valuable services rendered in religious fields. CKD president Inderbir Singh Nijjar, while welcoming all sadh sangat, put light on the splendorous history and forthcoming projects of CKD.

GNDU recruitment: Last date extended

Online applications are invited for various posts of instructors for different courses/diplomas in the Department of Lifelong Learning of Guru Nanak Dev University on purely part-time contract/lecture basis for the session 2023-24. The director said that the last date for applying for the posts has been extended till July 31. The candidates who fulfil the prescribed qualifications can fill online application form at the websitehttp://www.gndu.ac.in/lifelongptins/default.aspx before 21-7-2023. The applicant can visit the university website www.gndu.ac.in for the interview date, time, venue and qualifications/instructions etc.

Combined annual NCC training camp

The combined annual training camp of 24 Punjab Battalion NCC unit was visited by Brig Rohit Kumar, Group Commander, Amritsar, on Tuesday. He was given a guard of honour by NCC cadets. The camp is being run under the leadership of Commandant Colonel Alok Dhami. Brigadier Rohit Kumar told NCC cadets that the purpose of organising these training camps is to make NCC cadets aware of other types of basic training and social evils apart from firing. He said apart from college and school curriculum, NCC cadets should participate in social activities. Later, the NCC Group Commander also checked details of various training activities. The commander addressed all cadets, officers and staff. He apprised cadets about the importance of NCC and discipline in life. He said NCC was the largest uniformed organisation in the world. From here cadets get an opportunity to join the Indian Armed Forces.

Workshop for teachers organised

A four-day workshop was organised at Khalsa College Public School to make teachers aware of the new education policy, in which Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, and Khalsa College Public School, Heir, teachers participated. School Principal Amarjit Singh Gill inaugurated the workshop by lighting the lamp. He said that on the basis of the suggestions given by the National Education Policy 2020, the National Curriculum Framework-2022 has been published for school education. According to this, four areas of school education, early childhood and education, teacher education and adult education will be included in the curriculum. He said the National Curriculum Framework serves as a framework for curriculum and textbooks and guides teaching practices. He added that there was also a need to emphasise on changes to focus on multidisciplinary and holistic education, critical and analytical thinking. He said the main goal regarding the education of children up to the age of eight is to take care of early childhood.

SGTB students shine in exams

Girl students of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur (SGTB) College for Women, running under the aegis of Khalsa College Governing Council, have achieved excellent results in the sixth semester examinations conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University have brought laurels to the college. BCA student Swati Arora has secured the first position in the college by scoring 2400/2016 marks. Meanwhile, council's honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated college principal Nanak Singh and his staff on the excellent results. Nanak Singh congratulated the students for getting excellent marks in the examination and informed that Purti Dixit of BCom got the first position in the college with 1608/2100 marks and Sarita Kaur of BA also got 1875/2400 marks. Eleven other girl students achieved a higher level of academic performance.

employment fair on July 21

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar and ADC Harpreet Singh will open the District Employment and Business Bureau's job fair on July 21 at its premises. Sharing information about the fair, Vikram Jit, Deputy Director, District Employment and Business Bureau said the employment camp will invite companies Webers, Ajyl, etc. which will offer jobs with salaries between Rs 8000 to 15,000 per month. The employment camp requires candidates qualified for working as counsellor, speech trainers and wellness advisors. Selection for vacancies will happen at employment camp between 10 am to 2 pm. More information can be acquired by calling on phone number 9915789068.