Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 7

Following a bridge collapse in Gujarat that claimed over 100 lives, the district administration has woken up to the dilapidated condition of Mahavir railway overbridge (RoB) popularly known as Rego bridge here. The bridge connects many areas of the walled city near Gobindgarh Fort to Civil Lines area of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan has constituted a committee to prepare a report on the present dilapidated condition of the bridge which was earlier banned for heavy vehicular traffic but it could not happen and heavy traffic including buses and tractor-trailers continue to ply over it.

The DC had asked the committee headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Man Kanwal Singh Chahal to submit a report within three days. However, due to the broad daylight killing of Shiv Sena Taksali leader Sudhir Suri that led to a law and order problem in the city, the report was delayed.

“We were preparing a two-pronged report. We are not only looking into the present condition of the bridge, but also preparing a report on alternate plans in case we close the bridge for vehicular traffic,” said SDM Man Kanwal Singh Chahal. Due to current scenario in the city, we could not give enough time in this connection. We’ll restart our work on it from day after tomorrow,” he added.

The 129-year-old bridge named after a British officer was constructed in 1905 with a life span of 50 years. However, after independence it continued for traffic. It was reconditioned in 1980 following a grant by the Central government. Iron sheets and pillars were fixed beneath the bridge for strengthening.

Nevertheless, the ROB was declared unsafe years ago. For restricting heavy vehicular traffic, cement blocks were placed at the entrance of the bridge from both sides allowing two-wheelers to ply on the bridge. However, it was reopened soon after.

Recently, a commercial building got the approval for digging three stories in basement. However, after a hue and cry was raised, the work was stopped.

The project to re-construct the dilapidated ROB has been hanging fire for the past few years. Its new design was approved by the Railways, but the Local Bodies Department refused to grant permission to it citing non-availability of space to further stretch its ramps on the GT Road. The extension of the ramp on the GT road would not be possible as a vital operational area of the road has already come under the BRTS lane.