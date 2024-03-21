Amritsar DC inspects EVM strong rooms, counting centres

Amritsar, March 20
To ensure complete arrangement for conducting the Lok Aabha elections in the border district, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori inspected the proposed counting centres, dispatch centres and strong rooms on Wednesday.
Instructing the officials to make adequate arrangements, Thori said nine Assembly constituencies of the district come under the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat and counting centres and strong rooms have been established for them at different places.
Counting of votes of Amritsar South constituency will be held at Sarup Rani Government College Women, of Attari constituency at BBK DAV College for Women, of Rajasansi constituency at Government Nursing College for Girls Medical Enclave, of Majitha constituency at Mai Bhago Government Polytechnical College, of Amritsar North constituency at Government Institute of Technology inside Mai Bhago Government Polytechnical College of Amritsar Central constituency at Government ITI B-block Ranjit avenue, of Amritsar West Assembly segment at Government Polytechnical College, Cheharta, of Amritsar East Assembly segment at Saragarhi Memorial School of Eminence, Mall Mandi and of Ajnala constituency at Government College Ajnala.
The DC said polling parties will be dispatched from these centres. Following the conclusion of the polling process EVMs will be kept in strong rooms under strict security arrangements. He instructed the concerned officials to complete the arrangements in this regard as soon as possible so that no difficulties arise near the polls.
