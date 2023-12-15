Amritsar DC urges officials to speed up expressway projects

Amritsar, December 14
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori reviewed the status of the Amritsar Airport Junction, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway and Amritsar bypass here today. He gave instructions to officials to ensure speedy disposal of compensation cases for the land acquisition to avoid delay in the implementation of the projects.
He asked the authorities concerned to work together to speed up the ongoing projects so that economic activities in the region could get a boost. Thori insisted on distribution of compensation for the acquired land to owners as soon as possible. He directed the SDMs to monitor transfer of land records in those cases in which owners had received awards for their properties.
