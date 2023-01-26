Amritsar DCP orders ban on flying drones

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, Janaury 25

Parminder Singh Bhandal, officiating magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Amritsar, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144, imposed restrictions on flying any kind of

drone camera in the Guru Nanak Stadium, Gandhi Ground, Amritsar, and Commissionerate, Amritsar city. Apart from this, a ban has also been imposed on flying drone cameras wherever Republic Day is being celebrated within

the jurisdiction of the Amritsar Commissionerate. These orders will be applicable from January 25 and will remain in force till January 27.