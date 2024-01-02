 Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat technically sound : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat technically sound

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

The induction of Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express has provided a state-of-the-art train without locomotive engine to the stable of the Amritsar railway station. A glimpse of the train reminds onlookers of trains in advanced countries.

A ‘Make in India’ product, Vande Bharat is considered the best in class train sets. They are without locomotives and its driving system sets it apart from the earlier versions. Each alternate coach has an in-built system to convert the electric power into mechanical energy to run the train.

Each alternate coach out of the eight-coach train has an in-built system to convert the electric power into mechanical energy. As per the process, pantographs installed over the rooftop of the train draw electricity from the overhead power cables and pass it to the traction converter which converts the electricity into mechanical energy as per movement of the train.

The 160 kmph train set with driving cabs at both ends has all propulsion equipment under-slung. Besides, all coaches are inter-connected with fully sealed gangways. However, keen observers of the railways rued that so far, the maximum recorded speed of Vande Bharat train was less than 100 kmph, while the average speed was much lower.

Its entire stainless steel car body has chair car type configuration. It has automatic plug door with sliding footstep with doorway shifted to coach-ends to accommodate sliding step. Battery, battery charger and compressor are available inside. Bogies are suitable for fully suspended traction motors and disc brake.

