Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, may 22

On the directions of the Chief Administrator, Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), Deep Shikha Sharma and Additional Administrator Rajat Oberoi, a team of the Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) led by Town Planner Gursevak Singh Aulakh cracked down on unauthorised colonies and constructions in front of DR Enclave located on Ajnala Road and Brother’s Farms. As a result, construction work stopped at unauthorised colonies in the vicinity of city.

The ADA officials also heard the problems faced by the residents of DR Enclave and assured to solve them. District Town Planner Gursevak Singh Aulakh stated that the ADA officials have asked the owners of these colonies to get their allotments regularised and follow the Punjab Government’s rules set by the PUDA. But the owners of these unauthorised colonies did not pay heed to the advice and flouted the rules. “We took action against these illegal constructions under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, last month,” Aulakh said.

According to Aulakh, 33 FIRs have been registered by the police under the guidelines of the Punjab government and six illegal colonies have been demolished so far. “There is provision of 3 to 7 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2-5 lakh against a person who develops unauthorised colonies. After the orders issued by the government to take strict action against such activities and illegal colonisers, PUDA is planning a major action against unauthorised colonies,” said Aulakh.

The Town Planner appealed to the people not to buy plots in colonies not approved by PUDA so that they don’t lose their hard-earned money, resulting in problems for them. They must ask for NOCs (No-objection Certificate) before buying plots in any colony, he advised.