Amritsar: Differently abled trader found dead

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A differently abled shopkeeper, Narinder Singh alias Ninda, a resident of Mulechak, was found dead at his grocery shop here on Saturday. His friend saw his body lying in a pool of blood at his shop and called the police. It appeared that he died due to poisoning as his body had turned blue. The 50-year-old was unmarried and his leg was bleeding. Police Commissioner Arunpal Singh reached the spot. Preliminary investigation suggested that the murder was done to steal his money. He had received Rs 60,000 from a committee a few days back. TNS

Resolution on Sikh prisoners passed

Amritsar: In its general house meeting held on Saturday, Chief Khalsa Diwan passed a resolution demanding the release of the bandi Sikhs arrested during militancy period in Punjab. During the meeting, approval was also taken to start a free school in the evening for the needy children at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Sultanwind Road under the Chief Khalsa Diwan, in which books, uniforms, etc. will be provided free of cost along with free education. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar presided over the meeting and requested all members to give their valuable support for the progress of the Diwan. TNS

‘Got no special treatment in jail’

Amritsar: Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who recently got bail in NDPS Act case, asserted that he did not get any special treatment in jail expect what was provided in the jail manual. Addressing mediapersons after paying obeisance at Bhaiyan Da Shivala, he said he used to sleep on the floor. Taking a potshot at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu without naming him, he said the person who used to say that he was instrumental in registering a case against him had been lodged in the same prison with him. It was the same person who was getting varieties of tea, almonds, cooler, bed. He added that he prayed for his early release so that he could rejoin his wife and daughter. On the working of the AAP government, he said its priorities were not judiciously made.