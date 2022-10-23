Amritsar: Discussion on short story collection held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 22

The School of Punjabi Studies of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) held a critical discussion on story collection titled Jhanjharan Wale Per by writer Arvinder Kaur Dhaliwal. The collection won the prestigious Dhahan Award-2022, which promotes Punjabi writing on a global scale.

The discussion was held in collaboration with Amritsar Research Forum. The session was chaired by Prof Sarbjot Singh Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs, GNDU. Writer Arvinder Kaur Dhaliwal joined this event as the chief guest. Head of the department, Dr Manjinder Singh formally welcomed the guests.

Prof Behl compared Dhaliwal’s storytelling with Ismat Chugtai and said expressive feminine sensibility flows continuously in this collection of stories. Dr Manjinder Singh, head of the School of Punjabi Studies, said the modern short story is not modern because of its small size, but because it creates a narrative of the sensibilities of the common man in today’s time.

Dr Raminder Kaur, senior professor of the departmentsaid the story in Dhaliwal’s narrative, was realistically focused. Dr Arvinder Kaur Dhaliwal, while interacting with the students, shared her points regarding story creation, selection of topics and acting.