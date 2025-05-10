DT
Amritsar district admin bans use of drones

Amritsar district admin bans use of drones

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:13 PM May 10, 2025 IST
Police personnel near the debris of an unidentified projectile which landed amid the conflict between India and Pakistan, at Wadala Bhittewad village near Amritsar, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)
The district administration in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday banned the use of drones amid military conflict between India and Pakistan.

According to an order issued by Amritsar DC Sakshi Sawhney, it has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, in the jurisdiction of district Amritsar poses a potential threat to public safety, security, and law and order.

There is credible information that certain anti-social elements or miscreants may misuse such UAVs for surveillance, smuggling, photography of sensitive installations, or other activities prejudicial to public peace and tranquility, the order said.

It is necessary to take immediate preventive measures to ensure public safety and maintain peace in the district, it said.

Flying, operating, or use of any kind of UAV, including drones, of any size or specification, is strictly prohibited in the entire jurisdiction of district Amritsar, with immediate effect, read the order.

This restriction shall remain in force till further orders, it further said.

However, drones operated by law enforcement agencies, armed forces, or any other government agencies, for official duties, drones used with prior written permission from the District Magistrate or any officer authorised by the district administration, will be exempted.

Any person violating this order shall be liable for penal action under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and other applicable laws, it said.

