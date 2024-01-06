Amritsar district administration puts ban on sale, storage, use of kite string till February 12

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

With people throwing to the wind repeated warnings of not using the synthetic yarn for flying kites, the district administration on Friday imposed a strict ban on its sale, storage and use.

Reports of synthetic yarn, widely known as China dor, causing injuries to people, birds and animals are being reported more frequently. Activists of the Anti-Crime and Animal Protection Association on Friday received information that a giant eagle was hanging after getting stuck in the threat used for flying kites on a tall tree near the Railway Washing Centre.

The activists immediately swung into action and rescued the eagle by bringing it down from about a 40-foot-high tree. This was not an isolated incident. Injured persons groaning in pain can be noticed on roadsides and bridges.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori using the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, banned the synthetic and plastic yarn for flying kites in the city till February 12.

The orders have been issued banning the sale, storage and use of the string. As per the orders, it was noticed that the strings being used for flying kites were made of synthetic or plastic rather than cotton strings, which are very strong, non-dissolving and unbreakable. He said the synthetic string cuts the hands and fingers of kite flyers while flying.

There have been many incidents of bicycle and scooter drivers getting their throats and ears cut, flying birds getting stuck or being killed by the string. The synthetic string, being used for kite flying, proves to be fatal for human life and birds. By taking strict measures to prevent the use of the dor, accidents can be avoided. So it was found necessary to impose the ban, Thori added.

