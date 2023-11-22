Amritsar district administration to hold placement camp today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

The district administration is all set to hold a placement camp for unemployed youth here on Wednesday. Neelam Mahe, Deputy Director, District Employment and Business Bureau, said prominent companies like Connect Broadband, Phone Pay, Credit Card, Sharat Sekhari and CO (CA firm) are going to participate in this job camp.

She said job applicants would be offered a minimum salary of Rs 25,000 per month. She said positions such as sales officer, retail sales officer, corporate sales officer, customer care officer, IT developer, networking engineer, fiber engineer, infra technician would be on offering during the camp.

The timings of the employment camp will be from 10 am to 1.30 pm. Interested candidates are required to reach the District Employment and Business Bureau office at the DAC.