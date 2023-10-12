Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

The Indian hockey team that won the gold medal in the Asian Games at Hangzhou in China was accorded a warm welcome on its arrival at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here on Wednesday. They were accorded a rousing reception by the district administration and the state government announced an award of Rs one crore to the winning team.

Members of the hockey team who arrived here today included Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Surjit Singh.

On behalf of the government, officials of the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar welcomed the players on their arrival at the Amritsar airport.

Member of Parliament Gurjit Singh Aujla, MLA Dr Ajay Gupta, Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh, Chairman of District Planning Commission Jaspreet Singh, district president of Aam Aadmi Party Manish Agarwal, veteran international hockey players Jugraj Singh, Ramandeep Singh and a large number of sports lovers were present on the occasion.

Welcoming the hockey players on their arrival at the airport, the DC said the players of Punjab broke all records of the last 72 years in the Asian Games at Hangzhou. He said that under the new sports policy of Punjab government, 48 Punjabi sportsmen who went to participate in the Asian Games for the first time were given a total of Rs 4.64 crore at the rate of Rs 8 lakh per player.

Talwar said a total of 10 players, including Captain Harmanpreet Singh, were from Punjab in the Indian hockey team that won the gold medal in the Asian Games for the fourth time. He said that India scored a total of 68 goals in hockey matches, out of which players from Punjab scored as many as 43 goals. He informed that the Punjab government would give Rs one crore as prize to the gold medal winning players.

Notably, four hockey players of the team hail from Amritsar. These players are Harmanpreet Singh of Timmowal village, Shamsher Singh of Attari village, Gurjant Singh of Khaliara and Germanpreet Singh, from Amritsar.

