Amritsar district admn sets up flood control room

Amritsar, June 8
The district administration has established a ‘Flood Control Room’ at the District Administrative Complex here. The control room will commence its work from June 15.
Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said to deal with possible floods in view of the monsoon a dedicated line (0183-2229125) is also available at the control room.
He said the employees deployed in the control room will receive information from all SDMs and other departments of the district regarding the damage caused by floods and rain. They will register the same in their records and will send the report in writing to the District Control Room Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner.
While instructing the group of employees in the control room, he said no negligence of any kind will be tolerated in the flood duty and no employee will switch off their phone. The DC said the control room will work from 8 am to 8 pm.
