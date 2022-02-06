Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 5

The district on Saturday recorded two deaths, pushing the death toll to 1,669. The deceased have been identified as Sudesh Rani, an 85-year-old resident of Qila Bhangian, and Surmana Rani, a 61-year-old woman of Railway colony.

The district health authorities also reported 44 positive cases, taking the tally of cases to 58,852. Of the new cases, 28 are new ones and 16 contacts of positive patients.

The health authorities also reported the recovery of 301 patients, taking the total count of those cured to 56,469. At present, the district has a total of 714 active cases.

23 test +ve in Tarn Taran

As many as 23 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Tarn Taran on Saturday. With this, the active caseload had reached 330. With no death, the toll remains 389. Sources in the Health Department said the teams of the department collected 1,257 samples from different stations in the district on Saturday. — OC