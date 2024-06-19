Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

Amritsar, June 18
The District Environment Committee at its meeting held here on Tuesday emphasised on better implementation of waste management in urban and rural areas.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Nikas Kumar, while chairing the meeting, laid stress on better implementation of waste management. He said that wet and dry waste should be collected separately and managed properly so that the common people can also cooperate in ensuring cleanliness in cities and villages. He directed the officials to take appropriate action against those who throw garbage in public places which lie in their jurisdiction.
In a related meeting, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) sought cooperation from other departments. In addition to the management of waste generated in urban and rural areas, a review of the ongoing works of the department related to the management of plastic waste, waste water treatment, prevention of single-use plastic, air pollution and other environmental issues were taken up in the meeting. Kumar asked the officials to form teams to take action against the acrylic string, popularly known as ‘China Dor’ to ensure timely action against it.
The meeting also reviewed the expenditure of funds received under the National Clean Air Programme for the city of Amritsar. In the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) along with the heads of the departments concerned issued guidelines for achieving the target of various works listed in the District Environment Plan in a time-bound manner.
Sukhdev Singh, Environmental Engineer, Vinod Kumar, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Sandeep Malhotra, District Development and Panchayat Officer, Dr Harjot Kaur, District Malaria Officer and ACP Harpinder Singh were also present on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail
Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...
Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’
This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...
Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms
www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...
Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi
Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth