Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar, October 23

Apart from preparing a special duty roster of medical employees for government hospitals on Diwali night to deal with firecracker injuries and burn accident victims, the district health department has appealed to the people to take ample precautions while bursting crackers.

The health officials stated that apart from increasing the staff strength, the specialists of eye, ear and skin have been also deputed to deal with accident victims. Every year, a substantial number of patients with injuries of eye, ear and burnt skin are reported. Even a large number of cases of drunken brawls are reported on festival nights, said an official.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said many children sustain injuries while bursting crackers. He said that parents should take ample precautions and must not leave children unguarded. “Presence of an adult while children are busy bursting crackers can help in decreasing the number of these injuries significantly,” he said.

The health experts stated that small children should also be kept at a distance from loud crackers as it can hurt their ears. Dr Singh said it would be better if parents indulge children in other fun activities instead of bursting crackers but if they have to use crackers, it must be done in a safe manner.

Safety tips for burn injuries

Make the victim lie on the ground and roll him to extinguish fire

Pour cold water on the injury till the burning sensation ends

Rush the injured to the hospital and arrange medical help to him for the burns

Dos and don’ts for crackers

Do not wear loose clothes

Do not let children be on their own

Keep a bucket of water nearby

