Amritsar district logs 2 deaths, 213 cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 28

With two deaths reported in the district in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to Covid-19 increased to 1,648 in the district. The deceased have been identified as Ramandeep Kaur, a 26-year-old resident of Chattiwind and 64-year-old Surjit Kaur.

District health authorities also reported 213 positive cases with which the total count increased to 57,738. Of these, 86 are new cases while 127 are contacts of positive patients. The authorities also reported the recovery of 487 patients with which the tally of those cured rose to 53,465. At present, the district has a total of 2,625 active cases.

Meanwhile, in the light of new guidelines issued by the state government regarding Covid-19, Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira has instructed that the restrictions regarding Covid-19 would remain in force here till February 1.

In a release issued here on Friday, he stated that the night curfew would continue from 10 pm to 5 am. Similarly, schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres will remain closed and education will be imparted online only.

Gatherings of more than 300 persons will be restricted and if the space is small then it should not be more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue. The distance from person to person will remain six feet and venturing out without a mask in public places will be prohibited.

Similarly, vaccination or negative Covid-19 test done within 72 hours would be required to enter the district. Special needs and pregnant women employees can perform their duties from home.

137 test +ve in Tarn Taran

The district reported 137 fresh Covid cases on Friday, taking the active cases to 1,256. The death toll in the district remained at 385. The Health Department collected 1,524 samples and reports of 747 samples was awaited.