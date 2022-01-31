Amritsar district reports 3 more deaths, 224 +ve Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 30

With three deaths reported in the district on Sunday, the toll due to Covid-19 increased to 1,655. The deceased have been identified as Malkiat Singh, a 72-year-old from Bhagtanwala; Renu, a 50-year-old woman from Batala Road; and Kiran, a 27-year-old woman from Rattan Singh Chowk.

The health authorities have also reported 224 positive cases. These include 124 new cases and 100 contacts of positive patients. The authorities have also reported recovery of 401 patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 57,523. At present, the district has a total of 2,085 active cases.

52 fresh cases surface in Tarn Taran

The district reported 52 fresh cases of Covid, taking the number of active cases to 1,051. A total of 385 persons have succumbed to the virus till date. Health workers collected 952 samples from different places in the district on Sunday. — OC