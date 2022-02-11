Amritsar district reports 42 fresh Covid +ve cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With 42 positive cases reported during the last 24 hours, the total count of Covid cases in the district increased to 59,077 on Thursday. The cases include nine new cases and 33 contacts of positive patients. The health authorities have also reported recovery of 106 patients, with which the total recovery count improved to 57,169. The district, at present, has a total of 232 active cases. The district has not reported any new death in the last 48 hours and the toll remains 1,676 so far. TNS

13 positive in Tarn Taran

Taran Taran: The district reported 13 positive cases on Thursday, taking the active cases to 150. With no death, the toll stands at 390. The Health Department said the reports of 537 samples was to be received and 1,222 samples were collected by the teams of the department form different places. OC

Man held with gold worth Rs21L

Amritsar: The Customs Department arrested a passenger and confiscated 423-gm gold from him at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here. According to the information, the flight arrived from Dubai at 3.40 pm. During routine checking, a Delhi-based passenger was intercepted for trying to smuggle gold in paste concealed in a trolley suitcase bag. The gold weighing 423 gm, valued at Rs21.21 lakh, was recovered from him. Customs officials said the recovered gold has been seized under the Customs Act. Further probe is on.