Amritsar district reports 608 Covid positive cases in August, only 1 hospitalised

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, August 31

Even as the district reported 608 cases in August, the health officials believe that vaccination has helped people build immunity and checked the severity of the infection.

To drive home the point, Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said, “There were 98 active cases on Wednesday, but only one patient is admitted to hospital.” He added that the patient admitted to the hospital was without oxygen support.

He said vaccination had surely helped people built immunity and they were able to fight the disease easily. “In most of the patients being reported these days, there is no need for hospitalisation,” he added.

The health officials claimed that 20.88 lakh persons in the district have received the first dose of the vaccine and 17.99 lakh residents have received both doses. The officials stated that 86 per cent of the district’s population has been vaccinated.

The recent increase in the Covid infections in the district started in June when the district had reported 105 cases. The number of cases in July had increased to 660. Going by the recent trend in August, the spread of infection has started receding.

The district reported 13 Covid positive cases on Wednesday with which the total count of cases from the district has increased to 60,847. The district has also reported recovery of 12 patients with which the total recovery count has also increased to 58,903. The district has reported a total of 1,846 deaths due to the disease till date.