Amritsar district reports seven Covid +ve cases

Amritsar: With seven positive cases reported in the district on Wednesday, the Covid tally increased to 59,330. These include six new cases and one contact of positive patient. The health authorities have also reported recovery of one patient, with which the recovery count improved to 57,620. The district at present has a total of 29 active cases. TNS
Another drone found in fields
Tarn Taran: Jhabal police recovered a drone from the wheat crop field of farmer Gurbhej Singh at Bhuchar Kalan village here on Tuesday. It was the second drone recovered within 10 days from the same village. Investigating officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh said the white-coloured drone had five pieces of sweet (barfi) while the drone recovered 10 days ago had 10 pieces of “barfi” kept in the paper envelope in the bag attached with the drone. The words “DGI” and “Fun tom” were written on this drone too. A case under Sections 188 of the IPC and Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act, 1934, had been registered by the police.
