Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

With two deaths reported in the district on Monday, the toll increased to 1,657. The deceased have been identified as Maninder Kaur, a 42-year-old resident of Kathunangal and Veer Singh, a 33-year-old from Fakeer Singh Colony.

The district health authorities have also reported 91 positive cases, with which the Covid tally increased to 58,354. The cases include 69 new cases and 22 contacts of positive patients. Meanwhile, with the recovery of 455 patients, the recovery count increased to 57,978. The district, at present, has a total of 1,719 active cases.

84 test +ve in Tarn Taran

As many as 84 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday taking the active caseload to 771. The district toll stands at 385. The Health Department authorities said the reports of 639 samples were yet to arrive from the laboratories. The Health Department teams collected 1,308 samples to be tested for the virus. — OC