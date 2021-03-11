Amritsar district shopping centre association seeks completion certificates of buildings

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

The District Shopping Centre Association, Ranjit Avenue, has sought the regularisation of height, completion certificates of buildings constructed in the shopping centre.

They put this and other demands of the association before MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh who attended their meeting held here on Monday. During the meeting, they urged the authorities to formulate a one-time settlement policy for regularisation of non-compoundable height and other violations by fixing reasonable fees which we are ready to pay to get the buildings regularised.

They pointed out that maintenance of parking spaces, green belts and other common spaces should be regularly carried out. This requirement has been brought to the notice of previous heads of the Amritsar Improvement Trust and the Municipal Corporation, but no permanent solution was provided. As a result, unhygienic conditions prevail in the shopping centre.

They stated that a number of unauthorised constructions and rehri markets had come up in the centre, which were destroying its ambience, resulting in garbage and filth all around the area. The main sewers remain choked resulting in overflowing of sewer manholes at numerous locations which emit a foul smell. Garbage lifting and cleanliness were not being done regularly.

They sought large size garbage bins along with smaller ones to be placed at various locations, repair and maintenance of footpaths, green belts and entrance roads. The law and order situation also needed urgent attention as there was hardly any regular patrolling by a police team.

They said the centre was designed as a spacious commercial area with ample parking spaces, green belts, pedestrian paths, etc. The complex houses several upscale hotels, restaurants, showrooms, offices and other commercial establishments, which provide a livelihood to thousands of people. The government is earning a handsome amount of revenue in shape of property tax, GST and other taxes.